The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ), in association with The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, is offering two travel fellowships for science journalists to attend the Abel Prize Week in Oslo, Norway, from 25–28 May 2026.

The fellowships will allow two journalists to participate in the celebrations surrounding the prestigious Abel Prize, meet leading mathematicians, and report on the research it recognizes.

The selected journalists will have access to the official events organized by The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, including the Abel Prize award ceremony, and will have opportunities to interview the Abel Prize laureate(s).

Fellowships

Two travel fellowships will be awarded:

One to a science journalist from anywhere in the world

One to a science journalist based in Europe

What the fellowships cover

Travel costs to and from Oslo, managed and reimbursed by WFSJ. This includes travel health insurance, per diem ground transportation to and from airports

Hotel accommodation (including breakfast) during the Abel Prize Week, covered by The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters

Access to all official Abel Prize Week events, including the award ceremony. Some events include lunch, dinner or refreshments

Participation in activities organized by The Academy

Opportunities to interview the Abel Prize laureate(s)

The Academy will assist selected journalists with visa documentation where required.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be professional science journalists working as full-time on staff or as freelancers

Demonstrate recent experience (within the last 5 years) in science journalism, preferably with coverage related to mathematics or fundamental science

Be able to attend the entire Abel Prize Week in Oslo (25–28 May 2026)

Applications are welcome from journalists working in print, digital, broadcast, podcasting, or multimedia formats.

Application requirements

Please send your applications to info@wfsj.org with a subject line “Application: Abel Prize Travel Fellowships for Science Journalists”. Please include the following in your application pack:

Curriculum vitae, including contact information, professional affiliation (if on staff), affiliated social media handles (if applicable) A one-page essay (maximum 500 words) in English explaining why you should be selected and what you plan to do journalistically if selected Three examples of published or broadcast work: Links to works in print, audio, or video. Work may be in any language (English translation or summary required where applicable) Copy of passport identification page

Selection process

A jury composed of members of the WFSJ Board or members nominated by the Board will review the applications and select the two fellowship recipients.

Key dates

Application deadline: 5 April 2026

Notification of winners: 18 April 2026

Abel Prize Week: 25–28 May 2026

Contacts

For questions related to applications, please contact WFSJ Board Director Subhra Priyadarshini at subhra.priyadarshini@wfsj.org