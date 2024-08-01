Meet the recipients of the Kavli Prize week travel grants

Vasiliki Michopoulou holds a PhD in International relations with a “Stavros Niarchos Foundation scholarship”, MA on Policy Management & International Politics, a Biology degree and a module certification of Video/Multimedia, Data and Investigative journalism from the School of Journalism-Columbia University with a “Stavros Niarchos Foundation scholarship”.

She currently contributes as science journalist to Greek and foreign printed and digital media outlets, achieving exclusive interviews with Nobel laureates and experts in several scientific fields. She also teaches science journalism at the university, while giving workshops on science communication for young scientists or working with research teams as science communication expert.

She was awarded as the “Greek Woman Journalist of the year 2018” by the VOTRE BEAUTE Magazine, as the “Greek Science Writer of the Year 2017” by the Association of British Science Writers and nominated for the “European Science Writer of the Year 2017”.

Vasiliki is also member of Athens Daily Newspapers Journalists Union and of other international journalistic unions. Recently she was included in the list with science communication experts of EU