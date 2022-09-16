Science Journalist in Residence

∙ Two to four months residency

∙ Remuneration (work contract): based on number of articles/dossiers and workshops held

The Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) offers a residency program for science journalists. The program aims to promote high-quality science journalism, to enable exchange between journalists and researchers, and to explore new ways of disseminating research insights into the public sphere.

Over two to four months, you will accompany two research groups – selected by you – at ISTA. You will have the chance to get to know the scientists as well as their work, and engage in journalism. For this, you will work closely with the Institute’s Communications team. You will be able to participate in all Institute events, gain insight into cutting-edge interdisciplinary research, while pursuing your own independent science journalism projects that are not directly related to the Institute’s work.

You actively interact with ISTA researchers and introduce yourself to the Institute at an internal presentation at the beginning of your stay. Furthermore, you will hold at least one workshop per month during your stay at ISTA on topics related to science journalism and/or science communication and will write at least two articles/dossiers per month.

Other activities may include:

– Meeting and interviewing researchers and the Institute’s science communicators – Exploration of research laboratories and scientific service facilities

– Participation in guest lectures at relevant courses

– Participation in public events with scientists

Your profile

– Science journalist with several years of experience

– Capable of setting up and managing your own projects independently

– Creative and interested in finding new and fascinating stories about science – Well-connected in the national and international science journalism and science media scene – English language skills at a professional level (the language of the Institute is English)



Are you interested?

Please send you application documents, including – motivation letter & CV

– selection of up to five previous publications in German or English

– an outline of planned activities during the stay

to Florian Schlederer, Communications (florian.schlederer@ist.ac.at) by September, 30th 2022. For further information on the program, you can also contact Florian Schlederer.

For information on ISTA’s lawful processing of your personal data, please visit www.ist.ac.at/en/data protection/.