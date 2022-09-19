The SILBERSALZ Institute

Call for Entries – Media Training for Scientists

Submission deadline: 30. September 2022

Apply here

Are you a scientist looking to improve your media skills?

Do you want your research to reach broad public audiences?

Building on its 20-year expertise in the fields of project funding for factual, customized training & consulting, organization of seminars and industry events for a sustainable audiovisual network worldwide, Documentary Campus gGmbH is offering a brand new training and knowledge building program, in cooperation with MC2 Grenoble, Hexagone Scène Nationale and Pariscience: The SILBERSALZ Institute.

Highlighting diversity in science, The SILBERSALZ Institute’s year-long, diverse program enables scientists, researchers, designers, creative technologists, and artists to work together on developing new innovative projects, at the intersection of science, research, technology and society for broadening the public perception of science, and bringing scientific research into mainstream media.

Through an extensive training, co-creation, workshops and digital Masterclasses, in collaboration with renowned science institutions, academies, course instructors, mentors, and partners from the creative industries, the program is aimed at practicing scientists at the forefront of their fields to forge new, creative collaborations with artists and media producers, while improving their science communication skills.

It also introduces interested scientists to the European media and cultural landscape and provides strategies for developing projects and tapping into funding opportunities.

What does the institute offer?

Developing cutting-edge research into professional media formats, with the support of renowned experts from respective fields.

Ongoing mentoring during the production phase

A profound Pitch Training

A deeper understanding of the international media and cultural landscape

Customized strategies for the development of projects, for learning and accessing funding opportunities

The Program

On the one hand, the SILBERSALZ Institute consists of the closed workshops, in which the participants are exclusively supervised and supported by experts and mentors. In addition, there are master classes, consisting of online lectures by renowned industry representatives. These are recorded and then made available to the public digitally.

The program starts online, collaborating with media professionals from a range of creative disciplines to identify the ideal format for your research: could it become a film, a game, a performance, an art- work or an immersive experience? This early concept is then presented to the creative community at special events during

Pariscience in Paris and during EXPERIMENTA, la Biennale, with MC2, where we match you with a media collaborator to create a production team that will develop the concept further along with experts across the three Institute strands: Documentary Film, Games & Interactive and Arts & Culture.

Outline: https://www.silbersalz-festival.com/en/node/1487