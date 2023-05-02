The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters has awarded two travel grants to journalists David L. Levine and Toni Pou to attend this year’s Abel Prize Week in Oslo, Norway. During their stay in Oslo from May 21 to May 25, they will have the opportunity to attend various events throughout the week, including keynote presentations, a grand banquet, and the official award presentation by the King. Their exceptional application and commitment to science journalism have made David and Toni stand out among a highly competitive pool of applicants.

David L. Levine (@dlloydlevine) is an independent journalist and co-chairman of Science Writers in New York. He has written articles for The New York Times, Scientific American, Nature, the Los Angeles Times, Nautilus, proto.life, Elsevier Connect, Robotic Trends and Physician’s Weekly, where he was a contributing editor for ten years. David has a BA and MA from The Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of the National Association of Science Writers, the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Association of Healthcare Journalists. He lives in New York City.

Toni Pou (@toni_pou) is a science writer with a degree in physics at the University of Barcelona. He is the science editor at ARA newspaper, also writes for magazines and appears in radio shows at Catalunya Radio. He co-created the Postgraduate Program in Science Communication at the University of Vic and co-founded the science communication agency Eduscopi. From 2013 to 2019 he was the curator of the exhibition The Arctic is breaking up, produced by CosmoCaixa. He has written four books: Where the Day sleeps with open Eyes, a thrilling chronicle of his scientific journey to the Canadian Arctic awarded with the Godó Award for Reporting and the Prisma Award to the best non-fiction book published in Spain; If a Finger points to the Moon, a novel about the role of creativity in science; My name is Universe, a book that explores the relationship between art and science; and Jordi Sabater Pi, the last naturalist, the first book about the world known Catalan primatologist based on the letters he wrote during 30 years from Africa.

The Abel Committee has awarded this year’s Abel Prize to Luis A. Caffarelli, an Argentinian-American, in recognition of his groundbreaking work on regularity theory for nonlinear partial differential equations, including free-boundary problems and the Monge–Ampère equation. Caffarelli was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1948 and has been serving as the Sid Richardson Chair in Mathematics at the University of Texas at Austin since 1997.

The Abel Prize pays tribute to the legacy of Niels Henrik Abel (1802-1829), who is widely recognized as Norway’s most accomplished mathematician. Established by the Norwegian Parliament in 2002, on the 200th anniversary of Abel’s birth, the prize is awarded annually by the Abel Committee under the auspices of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters.

