Who I am: Paula Díaz Levi |

Where I live: Chile

What I do: As a child I used to cut out the science news from newspapers and always participated in environmental volunteering.When I studied journalism I became disenchanted until I met science journalism, my life preserver. I realized I could contribute to the democratization of knowledge.

Why science journalism: “The best thing about science journalism is that you never stop learning about fascinating topics, including those that you never discussed with your family or that get little media attention. The evidence and mysteries of the planet have impacted me professionally and personally”

Suggestions for newcomers:

Learn constantly.

Learn another forms of knowledge from indigenous peoples.

It should be kept in mind that cooperation and diversity are fundamental as we also see in nature.

