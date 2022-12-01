  • Posted on

 

Who I am: Daniel Duarte  | Twitter

Where I live: Paraguay

What I do: I am a science journalist because I am driven by curiosity. Science journalism gives me the opportunity to explore the most diverse topics and talk to people who are researching the most interesting things.

Why science journalism: The constant learning and the spirit of collaboration between colleagues, which is rare in other branches of journalism.

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • No silly questions. Scientists love to be shown interest in their work.
  • Read everything but specialize. Follow one discipline or field of science throughout your career.
  • Attend the next World Conference of Science Journalists (@WCSJ23)

