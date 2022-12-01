Who I am: Daniel Duarte |

Where I live: Paraguay

What I do: I am a science journalist because I am driven by curiosity. Science journalism gives me the opportunity to explore the most diverse topics and talk to people who are researching the most interesting things.

Why science journalism: The constant learning and the spirit of collaboration between colleagues, which is rare in other branches of journalism.

Suggestions for newcomers:

No silly questions. Scientists love to be shown interest in their work.

Read everything but specialize. Follow one discipline or field of science throughout your career.

Attend the next World Conference of Science Journalists (@WCSJ23)

Meet other members