Where I live: Paraguay
What I do: I am a science journalist because I am driven by curiosity. Science journalism gives me the opportunity to explore the most diverse topics and talk to people who are researching the most interesting things.
Why science journalism: The constant learning and the spirit of collaboration between colleagues, which is rare in other branches of journalism.
Suggestions for newcomers:
- No silly questions. Scientists love to be shown interest in their work.
- Read everything but specialize. Follow one discipline or field of science throughout your career.
- Attend the next World Conference of Science Journalists (@WCSJ23)