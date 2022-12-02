The 12th World Conference of Science Journalists in Medellín, Colombia, is approaching fast. From 27-31 March we will be in the Jardin Botanico, Medellín enjoying a diverse and dynamic programme in a stunning setting. The WFSJ was founded 20 years ago in November 2002 at the 3rd World Conference of Science Journalists in São José dos Campos (Brazil). Since then, the conference has not returned to Latin America and we are excited to extend a warm welcome to all who attend. To register with a special discounted rate, act now! Find out more and register here. Programme news: more sessions announced New Digital-First Mental Health Strategies From The Global South A panel of scientists from across the Global South will show that solutions to a global problem can come from the developing world, from using GoogleAds to get help for vulnerable people to cope with mental health problems. Moderator: Chhatra Karki is a Kathmandu, Nepal based science Journalist/Editor and the founding President of Nepal Forum of Science Journalists. He has over two decades of experience in newspaper and online news portal. He covers science, health, Environment, politics and current affairs for national and international media outlets. Chhatra has served as Editor for NepalNews, Nepal’s first online News portal. He is the Program Director of Himalayan Climate Boot Camp 2022, a Project initiated and funded by World Federation of Science Journalists. Speakers: Maria Graciela Rojas Castillo is Scientist at University de Chile and researcher at Millennium Nucleus to Improve the Mental Health of Adolescents and youths (IMhay) in Santiago, Chile. Sandersan (Sandy) Onie is Indonesian Scientist who is looking at how Google Adwords can be used to help those in need of mental health support. Onie now works at the Black Dog Institute at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. Shiow Chin Tan is a deputy editor (Health) of Star Media Group Bhd

Selangor, Malaysia. She exclusively covers health and mental health for about two decades. She has participated at various WCSJs The language of health journalism: reaching underserved audiences Studies reveal people prefer consuming news in their vernacular language, but in countries like South Africa and the US, health stories are largely reported on in English. This results in inequitable access to credible health information in underserved and underrepresented populations. Moderator: Engela Duvenage is a science writer and science communicator who loves turning research papers into news stories, writing in both English and Afrikaans, South Africa’s third most spoken language. She’s the co-founder of science communication platform, SciBraai and the author of a science book for children. Speakers: Paula Andalo: Paula Andalo, Kaiser Health News Ethnic Media Editor, is focused on expanding KHN’s partnerships with Spanish-language news outlets across the United States and in Latin American countries. With over 25 years of experience as a health care writer and editor, she sees her job as a mission to offer reliable health content in the way Spanish speakers feel most comfortable consuming it. Syed Nazakat: Syed Nazakat is the founder and editor-in-chief of HealthLeads that promotes evidence-based reporting on health and empowers local communities with accurate information about public health. HealthLeads reaches communities in India via Hindi and Urdu languages, and runs a series of community events and workshops to strengthen conversations about health literacy. Syriacus Buguzi: Syriacus is a medical doctor turned award winning science journalist who is passionate about raising the profile of Tanzania’s scientific research output and innovation through mass media. He recognised there was a huge gap in health information reaching audiences, due to language barriers, and created the first science magazine in the Swahili language, MwanaSanyansi, making science accessible to 120 million speakers. Bibi-Aisha Wadvalla: Bibi-Aisha Wadvalla is the Managing Editor of Health-e News in South Africa, an online publication committed to helping build a healthier, more socially just country. Health-e provides content in both Zulu and Afrikaans, and produces infographics for social media in a number of other languages. Health-e has also partnered with community broadcast and print media, to disseminate content to audiences who primarily consume news in vernacular languages.

The five tracks of the programme

Track 1: Science immersion (Direct access to scientific sources for stories)

Track 2: On responsible reporting (Practical discussion of ethical challenges)

Track 3: New challenges to explore (Deep-dives on how to better serve and find new audiences)

Track 4: North/South: To a new global dialogue in the 21st century (Science content and professional development with a global view)

Track 5: Our craft: tools of the trade (New perspectives on how to develop as professionals)

SciDev.Net is unique within the global media landscape as the world’s only online news organisation dedicated to providing cutting-edge news and analysis on how science and technological innovation can improve the lives of the world’s poorest people. Readers include senior policymakers and development practitioners from around the world. SciDev.Net plays a crucial role as an intermediary in research uptake, bridging the gap between researchers and policymakers.

The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ, www.wcsj.org) is the biggest global event on science journalism, attracting approximately 1,200 journalists covering science and medical issues, as well as international experts, scientists, and communicators, among others. The 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco (26–30 October 2017) and the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) both attracted more than 1,300 attendees. WCSJ2022 Medellín will be hosted at the extraordinary venue of the city's Jardin Botánico de Medellín from 27-31 March 2023.



