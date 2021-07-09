meet-the-members-Helen-Santoro

Who I am: Helen Santoro |

Where I live: United States of America

What I do: Science journalist who enjoys making science accessible and engaging for scientists and non-scientists alike. My work has appeared in Knowable, High Country News, Audubon Magazine, Huffington Post, Slate, Smithsonian Magazine, WIRED, and more. I cover health & medicine, neuroscience, the environment and LGBTQ+ communities.

Why science journalism: I love diving deep into stories and questions, particularly around health and medicine, and bringing new perspectives to topics that others may not have thought of. I also enjoy helping people share their fascinating and sometimes difficult stories with a larger audience. As science journalists, we have the power to change people’s outlooks. Be it a study that serves as the backbone for a new healthcare bill or the story of a transgender researcher who is redefining what it means to be a scientist, we can influence change in this world.

Suggestions for newcomers: