Who I am: Hichem Boumedjout |

Where I live: Algeria

What I do: Since I was young I have loved science. I was passionate about reading books and scientific magazines,science for me is the key for a best and healthy life. And now I do my best to promote a scientific culture.

Why science journalism: The most beautiful thing for me in science journalism is talking and discussing with a scientist and with scientifics journalists.

Suggestions for newcomers:

I advise new journalists to do a lot of scientific reading, establish a network of relationships with scientists and go to the field to carry out investigations and reports.

