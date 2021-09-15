Who I am: Chhatra Karki |

Where I live: Nepal

What I do: I am Kathmandu, Nepal based science Journalist/Editor and the founding President of Nepal Forum of Science Journalists. (@NFSJnepal). I have more than two decades of experience in newspaper and online news portal. I often cover science, health, Environment, politics and current affairs for national and international media outlets.

I have worked as Bureau Chief for Nagarik daily Newspaper and served as Editor for NepalNews, Nepal’s first online News portal.

Why science journalism: “I would like to bridge science and society through science Journalism. So, I decided to become a science journalist,” he says. He studied #journalism at the Nepal Press Institute in 1998. He got a Master’s degree in Anthropology at the Tribhuvan University in Nepal.

Suggestions for newcomers:

It requires patience and hard work to become a good investigative science Journalist.

Learn about data Journalism and multimedia storytelling because they are very essential in professional career.

Consider scientific facts when you report and write your news articles. Be aware of Pseudoscience and unscientific reporting.

