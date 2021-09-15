Where I live: Nepal
What I do: I am Kathmandu, Nepal based science Journalist/Editor and the founding President of Nepal Forum of Science Journalists. (@NFSJnepal). I have more than two decades of experience in newspaper and online news portal. I often cover science, health, Environment, politics and current affairs for national and international media outlets.
I have worked as Bureau Chief for Nagarik daily Newspaper and served as Editor for NepalNews, Nepal’s first online News portal.
Why science journalism: “I would like to bridge science and society through science Journalism. So, I decided to become a science journalist,” he says. He studied #journalism at the Nepal Press Institute in 1998. He got a Master’s degree in Anthropology at the Tribhuvan University in Nepal.
Suggestions for newcomers:
- It requires patience and hard work to become a good investigative science Journalist.
- Learn about data Journalism and multimedia storytelling because they are very essential in professional career.
- Consider scientific facts when you report and write your news articles. Be aware of Pseudoscience and unscientific reporting.