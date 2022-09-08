Who I am: Jessica Adehor |

Where I live: Ghana

What I do: I am a science journalist because I aspire to help develop the frontiers of science journalism in Ghana which is still rudimental in the sphere of journalism. This I am convinced is necessary to drum home the needed critical developmental setbacks most of which the answers hinges on science and technology.

Why science journalism: Science journalism is an important driver in drawing attention to developmental ills of society and a means of dissemination of scientifically verifiable facts/information on innovation and technology in layman’s language.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Mentorship, sponsorship and leadership to grow the front of science journalism in the sub-region is key to drive developmental agenda of the continent.

