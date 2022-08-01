Who I am: Malaka Rodrigo |

Where I live: Sri Lanka

What I do: I was drawn to environmental journalism because of my passion for wildlife and writing. Most of my environmental articles covered elements of science, so later I stretched my wings to write about other aspects of science.

Why science journalism: There is always something new to learn and the challenge to present it in a simpler and more interesting manner to a wider audience.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Don’t wait until you get the ‘right’ opportunity – just start writing – blogs, and social media are great platforms to start with.

Participate in related events and expand your network – always associated with the science fraternity.

Build a portfolio/archive of your published work from start (perhaps through a blog or MuchRack profile).

