Where I live: Canada
What I do: Founder and editor-in-chief of Hakai magazine. Formerly managing editor of YES, Canada’s science magazine for children. Author of Salmon: A Scientific Memoir.
Why science journalism: “Learning first-hand that research is drudgery punctuated by spikes of excitement. Understanding that science progresses through teamwork — from investigators with novel ideas to the technicians on the ground who keep a project running smoothly.”
Suggestions for newcomers:
- What can’t you stop talking about? That’s your beat.
- When interviewing, admit it when you don’t understand something.
- Read the publications you want to contribute to.