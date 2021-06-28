  • Posted on

Jude Isabella

Where I live: Canada

What I do: Founder and editor-in-chief of Hakai magazine. Formerly managing editor of YES, Canada’s science magazine for children. Author of Salmon: A Scientific Memoir.

Why science journalism: “Learning first-hand that research is drudgery punctuated by spikes of excitement. Understanding that science progresses through teamwork — from investigators with novel ideas to the technicians on the ground who keep a project running smoothly.”

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • What can’t you stop talking about? That’s your beat.
  • When interviewing, admit it when you don’t understand something.
  • Read the publications you want to contribute to.
