Who I am: María Orfila |

Where I live: Uruguay

What I do: I am an editor at the newspaper El País, Uruguay. Unfortunately, I cannot dedicate myself 100% to science journalism. However, I cover everything from paleontology to astronomy news every week.

Why science journalism: “I have always been interested in science since I was a child. In particular, my favorite area is astronomy. Science journalism is about everyday issues or issues that will impact their daily lives. Science journalism tells us about ourselves and the world around us.”

Suggestions for newcomers:

Read a lot, be open to learn a lot and be encouraged.

