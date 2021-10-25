Who I am: Naomi Arnold

Where I live: New Zealand

What I do: Wanting to write about science and the natural world is what got me into journalism. I had always loved reading and writing, but in 2007 I was living in South Korea and visited the DMZ, where I learned that endangered plants and animals had flourished since the area was sealed off after the Korean War. It perfectly encapsulated the science-nature-human triumvirate I really enjoy writing about now. It was the first story I deeply wanted to research and write. I returned to New Zealand and studied for a post-grad journalism qualification at the University of Canterbury in 2008. I was lucky to be awarded a science journalism scholarship to Antarctica with Antarctica New Zealand. I spent 12 weeks at Scott Base writing stories and really fell in love with learning fascinating things and figuring out how to convey them to readers.

Why science journalism: Having your mind blown on a regular basis as you learn a new fact or about the intricacies of a system.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Learn how to work with scientists respectfully – many don’t trust the media, so you’re representing your whole industry – and do your best to convey their work as accurately as possible while maintaining readability for a general audience.

Challenge and check every assumption you make in your writing and reporting – the more you learn, the more you realize how little you know.

Read the best work you can find and try to break down how and why it is so compelling.

Meet other members