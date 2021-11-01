  • Posted on

Who I am: Gerardo Sifuentes |

Where I live: Mexico

What I do: “I like to tell science-themed stories and the sense of wonder they can arouse. I firmly believe that the way you tell these stories can make a difference in attracting a larger audience and inviting them to reflect on their technodiversity and ecosystems”.

Why science journalism: Discover the social implications of science. Even at this time there is still a great lack of understanding between science and society, but with our work we can help fill this gap a bit.

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • Read a lot.
  • Don’t be a cheerleader for science.
  • Science is also political.

