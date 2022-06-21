Who I am: Natalia Lazzarini (@natalazza)

Where I live: Argentina

What I do: I write science and health stories at La Voz del Interior Newspaper in Córdoba province, Argentina.

Why science journalism: Science journalism gives me the opportunity to find answers by interviewing people who specialize in different scientific disciplines.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Report on what is known about your topic, such as the pandemic, but also on uncertainties

Use spreadsheets to find stories

Do not forget that behind each number there is a face. Write the story, struggle to find what is going on deep inside.

