WFSJ in cooperation with the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters are announcing scholarships for four science journalists to attend the Kavli Prize week in Oslo Norway, September 2-8 2022.

Seize the opportunity and become one of four journalists who get the chance to step into the fascinating world of astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience.

The chosen will get to meet the Kavli Prize winners and take part in all events during the Kavli Prize week in Oslo.

The Kavli Prize symposia in astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience are also part of the program.

The Kavli Prize – https://www.kavliprize.org – recognizes scientists for their seminal advances in three research areas: astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience. The Kavli Prize is one of the richest prizes in science and consists of US $1 million.

Ready to apply?

Please send a brief message with your expression of interest to office@wfsj.org along with a short CV and link to relevant articles.

Deadline

All expressions of interest should be submitted before Sunday, 24 July 2022 at 11:59 pm EDT

WFSJ jury panel will review all entries and the successful applicants will be announced by Friday 5 August.