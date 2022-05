Who I am: Sara Sá |

Where I live: Portugal

What I do: I a science journalist because is a gateway to the excitement of scientific discoveries.

Why science journalism: I need to learn about science and ask questions to bright and enthusiastic people.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Read/watch/listen to science articles from different media, countries and audiences

Build your network of sources by attending scientific events

Join a science journalism association in your country

Meet other members