The global survey of science journalists wraps up on Friday 27 May. If you have not yet taken this short poll, please do so soon. This ambitious project is attempting to identify the personal and professional values that define the practice of science journalism. The results should reveal those features that are common at the international level, as well as important distinctions between various regions. These observations will come directly from experiences and insights provided by practitioners like you.

This work began last year as a joint initiative of The Kavli Foundation, the World Federation of Science Journalists, and Brazil’s National Institute of Public Communication of Science and Technology. A pilot study in Latin America and the Caribbean captured the view of 180 science journalists, who answered simple questions as well as providing extensive commentary on various topics.

The results of this initial survey were interpreted to produce an academic publication, which members of the WFSJ will be able to review and discuss in future meetings. Based the success of this first effort, the current global survey was launched, with the ultimate goal of yielding an even more comprehensive publication. These documents will then provide WFSJ with the reference material to deliberate on a formal Statement of Guiding Principles, which will become a cornerstone of how the organization regards the conduct and purpose of science journalism.

All of this will start with your contribution, which you can make in one of seven languages: English, Arabic, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Russian. It should take about 15 minutes to complete.

The impact of this survey will grow with the number of people who participate, as well as the diversity of countries and cultures that they represent. We want to hear from you and anyone else you might want to include. Please respond and share this invitation with your science journalism colleagues.

The link for the survey is available at:

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y6BZSFP

Arabic: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/P3DVQWR

French: https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/36QKS5P

Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/NMPS93N

Portuguese: https://pt.surveymonkey.com/r/XZHTHKH

Chinese: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PYDQNT5

Russian: https://ru.surveymonkey.com/r/T6TL7MM