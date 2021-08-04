Who I am: Stéphane Horel |

Where I live: France

What I do: Horel works as a science journalist & lobbywatcher at Le Monde Newspaper. She specializes in corporate lobbying, conflict of interest and the manipulation of science. Both as an author (latest book: Lobbytomie, 2018) and, in a former life, as a documentary filmmaker. With Stéphane Foucart, she co-authored the “Monsanto Papers” obtaining the European Press Prize Investigative Reporting Award in 2018. She was also active in reporting for the “Implant Files” investigation coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Why science journalism: I work on corporate harm. In order to understand how toxic products are kept off regulation and on the market, I needed to understand how science and the making of knowledge are manipulated by corporate interests. The best thing about science journalism is science investigative journalism. As the world is choking on climate change, petrochemical pollution and plastic gadgets, it brings a much needed dimension to investigation. Yet we are very few practitioners. Please join!

Suggestions for newcomers:

Always check who has an interest in this research or this study, who paid for it, are the researchers conflicted.

Bear in mind that scientists are not Hobbits and science is not the Shire. Corporate interests are as pervasive as their products.

Be mercilessly meticulous.

