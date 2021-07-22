  • Posted on

Who I am: Malin Attefall

Where I live: Sweden

What I do: Television producer and a science editor at the Swedish public service broadcaster Sveriges television.

Why science journalism: “I am a fan of the scientific method and of science in general. To find real answers to questions our viewers have — using science and scientists — is very fulfilling.”

Suggestions for newcomers:

  • Always check the source — ask ”says who?”
  • Do not be afraid of simplifying — it is your job
  • Tell a story in that way your viewers/readers will take an interest and stay with you

