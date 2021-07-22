Who I am: Malin Attefall
Where I live: Sweden
What I do: Television producer and a science editor at the Swedish public service broadcaster Sveriges television.
Why science journalism: “I am a fan of the scientific method and of science in general. To find real answers to questions our viewers have — using science and scientists — is very fulfilling.”
Suggestions for newcomers:
- Always check the source — ask ”says who?”
- Do not be afraid of simplifying — it is your job
- Tell a story in that way your viewers/readers will take an interest and stay with you