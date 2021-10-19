The iconic international science news site SciDev.Net is marking its 20th anniversary this year. The occasion is being celebrated with a special online event on Thursday 21 October. The proceedings will include a session to discuss SciDev.Net’s new Global Science Journalism Report, followed by a virtual networking reception. SciDev.Net has become a leading source of reliable and authoritative information, views, and analysis about science and technology for global development. Although based in the UK as part of the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International, its Web site showcases the work of science writers from around the world, addressing topics of intensely local as well as global concern. The discussion on 21 October will also feature an overview of the Global Science Journalism Report 2021, a survey of 633 science writers in 77 countries who provided details of their background and working lives. To join this conversation, register here.