The WFSJ and scientific publisher Wiley are teaming up with the multinational professional organization Institution of Engineering and Technology to host a discussion of how engineering will move forward in an era of open research. This free webinar, scheduled for 11am EDT on Thursday 28 October, is part of this year’s International Open Access Week, an annual exploration of how scientific information can be published and archived in ways that make it far more widely available. This concept has special implications in engineering fields, which will be considered by a panel of informed observers, including:

Vincent Cassidy Director of Research and Academic Markets, IET

Nicolas Pugeault Reader in Media and Data Science, University of Glasgow Associate Editor, IET Computer Vision Journal

Tim Fryer Technology Editor, E&T Magazine

James Sullivan Senior Editorial Director of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, Wiley