The WFSJ Solidarity Fund has so far supported 13 science journalists from Ukraine, Rwanda, and Malawi who are facing great difficulties. We would like to thank all donors for their kindness. We’re truly grateful for their generous support.

The Solidarity Fund was set up to offer financial assistance in a range of emergency cases where the financial well-being and personal safety of journalists are compromised by violence, displacement, injuries, natural disasters, or outbreaks of disease. As its name implies, this initiative is an example of journalist-to-journalist solidarity, providing relief to those in danger and need wherever they might happen to be.