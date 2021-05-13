We want to help science, technology, health, environment, and engineering journalists to learn and share new skills. To this end, we’re compiling a list of courses and training opportunities offered in different formats, at different levels, and in different languages.

As well as allowing our members to access this information, we are also planning to use the list to see where topical areas are underserved. This way we can commission or create new courses. We also want to support educators by sharing best practice, and knowing what’s being done well currently is the first stage in that process.

If you are involved with teaching or organising a course — or even if you’ve taken one yourself that you thought was worthwhile — we’d like to hear from you. You can use the Google form linked here to tell us about it: submit as many as you’d like. If you don’t have access to Google or prefer not to use their services, use this Google-free version that you can paste into an e-mail instead.

When we have gathered and verified the information, we’ll display it so that you can see a map of all the opportunities and listed by language, topic, format, and country… and anything else we think might be useful.

Any problems, do contact us.