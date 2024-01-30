Media professionals with experience reporting on health are invited to share their input.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is seeking inputs to the development of a field guide for Science and Knowledge Translation that could help science journalists, non-specialized journalists, editors, and news organization directors to report and translate science in health emergencies.

WFSJ members and other health media professionals are invited to share their input in the questionnaire, which is also available in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Complete the questionnaire by Feb. 10.