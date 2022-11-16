World Science Forum 2022 Media for Social Justice Fellowships

This process has been steered by the World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) and we are all very happy with this new partnership. I am looking forward to meeting each and every one of them at a reception we are hosting on 4 December in Cape Town to present them to WSF delegates. As scientists and speakers, it is all too rare to see hard-working and award-winning journalists being put out front and center at our conferences. Together with the WFSJ, we hope to make this a new trend. You, media and science communicators, might need us for your work, but we need you too for ours and together we should promote, celebrate and if necessary, fight for more attention and funding for science journalism trainings worldwide.”

Science Forum South Africa 2022 is being merged with the World Science Forum 2022 and will move to Cape Town with a ceiling of 2000 invited delegates. It will, like previous editions, serve as an open, public platform to debate the science and society interface. Leading scientists, researchers, young researchers, journalists, business people, entrepreneurs and innovators, policy makers, science and technology communicators and the general public will ignite conversations about science. They will discuss new discoveries and debate the direction that research is taking in the sciences, humanities and social sciences.

Speakers and panelists are distinguished and carefully chosen thought-leaders from around the world, drawn from science, academia, government, policy and industry. Whereas the sub-theme and focus running through previous SFSA’s has been on pan-African developments and how they interlink with global trends, the focus of the World Science Forum this December will be global.