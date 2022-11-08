MEDELLÍN, COLOMBIA | 27-31 MARCH, 2023 Wolfgang Goede is former Honorary Secretary of the European Union of Science Journalists’ Associations (EUSJA). He has attended all but one of the World Conferences of Science Journalists and is based in Medellín. The 12th World Conference of Science Journalists in Medellín, Colombia, is approaching very fast now. Folks around the globe are very excited about it, and so am I. What a great opportunity to meet friends and colleagues again after an almost four years break! We will sit down, exchange and attend insightful sessions about the state of our profession. Which topics are emerging? What’s new? How do we face new challenges? And all this amidst lush tropical nature, in Medellín’s famous Botanical Garden – outdoors. This will be the first World Conference I will attend in 25 years that won’t roll out within the concrete and glass environment of modern conference centers. What a unique novum! In the past 25 years I’ve had the privilege to attend all world conferences minus the very first one in Tokyo. I tell you each of them has been an extraordinary experience, not only in terms of updating yourself in the job, meeting great people and making friends, but also to dive into different cultures and regions of the world which one most likely would not have otherwise traveled to. And I tell you every world conference has beautifully enlarged my horizon and has made me understand the world so much better. This is, it strikes me, a prerequisite to become a better journalist. So this time around it’s the Global South, in Colombia, at one of its many jewels: Medellín. The city of eternal spring, as it’s called, is one of the most progressive and exciting metropolitan areas in the Americas. I’ve been familiar with it for decades and have been living permanently in the Medellín area since 2020. I assure you it’s one of the most thrilling places on earth. At this point, I won’t reveal more details and close with: Come and see for yourself – you won’t regret it. So much I can promise! Wolfgang Chr. Goede Tours and Excursions During WCSJ 2023 there are several half-day tours offered to extend your experience of Medellín. The Basic City Tour takes in key sights, from the El Poblado neighborhood, Plaza de las Esculturas Metro and Metrocable Nuevo Norte. Comuna 13 also visits the Poblado neighborhood, Plaza de las Esculturas Metro and then takes visitors on the cable of Comuna 13 to tour the Escaleras Electricas and to meet local graffiti artists with the option of learning how to paint graffiti. The tour of the Ayacucho Tramway & La Sierra Neighborhood will visit the Ayacucho streetcar, the Barrio La Sierra, which has been transformed in recent years, and the Mercados del Tranvía. And on the Nightlife Tour, you can enjoy a panoramic tour of the main nightlife sites and venues of the city such as Via Las Palmas, Calle 10 Lleras Park, Via Primavera, the Golden Mile. Information about these and other tours is on the website. Find your story idea on EurekAlert! EurekAlert! is a non-profit news release distribution platform operated by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). 80% of the world’s top-ranked universities entrust EurekAlert! with the distribution of their science-related news releases. More than 10,000 journalists from 99 countries are registered to access embargoed and public news releases. Access to EurekAlert! by eligible working journalists is free! Join your colleagues around the world and find your next story idea on EurekAlert!. Visit www.eurekalert.org/register to start. EurekAlert! has been a proud sponsor of the World Conference for Science Journalists since 2015. The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ, www.wcsj.org) is the biggest global event on science journalism, attracting approximately 1,200 journalists covering science and medical issues, as well as international experts, scientists, and communicators, among others. The 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco (26–30 October 2017) and the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) both attracted more than 1,300 attendees. WCSJ2022 Medellin will be hosted at the extraordinary venue of the city’s Jardin Botánico de Medellín from 27-31 March 2023. For partnership opportunities please contact us (which then links to the partnership page of the congress site)



