Grasp the chance and become one of science journalists who get to step into the fascinating world of astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience.

WFSJ in colaboration with the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters are announcing international grants for three science journalists to attend the Kavli Prize week in Oslo Norway, from August 31 to September 4 2024.

You will get to meet the Kavli Prize winners and take part in all events during the Kavli Prize week in Oslo.

The Kavli Prize – https://www.kavliprize.org – recognizes scientists for their seminal advances in three research areas: astrophysics, nanoscience and neuroscience. The Kavli Prize is one of the richest prizes in science and consists of US $1 million.

Ready to apply?

Please send a brief message with your expression of interest to office@wfsj.org along with short CV and link to relevant articles.

Deadline

All expressions of interest should be submitted before July 8, 2024 at 11:59 pm EDT our jury will review all entries and the successful applicants will be announced by July 22, 2024 .