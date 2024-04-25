WFSJ members can benefit from direct access to Wiley Online Library, a resource with over 1,700 journals, 260-plus reference works and more than 27,000 books.

To activate this benefit as a Full Member Association, representatives should download and fill in this form and send it to office@wfsj.org. The Wiley Account Manager will contact you to provide access once we receive the signed form.

Once you receive the access authorization, it can be shared with your members. Journalists must be active with one of the WFSJ member associations in order to access content in the Wiley Online Library.