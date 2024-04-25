This year’s competition for travel funding to attend the 2025 AAAS Annual Meeting is open to early-career science journalists in the following countries:

The Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia

Eastern Europe: Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

Applicants must have no more than five years of professional science journalism experience in order to be eligible for the fellowship.

Applications must include: proof of employment and length of service with an accredited news media outlet; three original, bylined science reporting work samples from 1 Jan 2023 to now; and, a brief essay in your preferred language. An optional letter of recommendation from an editor, senior reporter, or other journalism mentor can be included.

Full details and entry form on EurekAlert.