Join the WFSJ Technology Committee

A huge amount of science journalism is not aimed at the public or even scientists, but at people working within various industries through specialist technical magazines and websites. The problem is that many working in computing or, say, aeronautical engineering journalism do not easily identify with the term science. In the Technology and Engineering Committee, our mission is to reach out to journalists and groups who may not have seen the WFSJ or its constituent societies as representing them and change their minds. We will do this by finding ways that science journalism societies that can serve this element of the community better, including at the World Conference of Science Journalists in 2022.

If you belong to any of our member societies to help us and want to help us achieve this mission, we’d like to have you on the committee. To apply, we need you to do just three things.

Show that you are a journalist, meaning that you independently choose your stories rather than being tied to writing about specific clients or employers. Please send us a few links to your work on-line or on your website.

Explain your work in technology or engineering and any specialization you may have.

Send a paragraph (no more, please!) with at least one idea you want to bring to the committee’s first meeting. Do you want to start a project on how to find tech journalists? Are there events you would find useful or courses you want to take? Let us know about this or anything else on your mind.

Once accepted, you’ll be expected to attend 3-4 meetings a year. If your proposals are approved, we’ll want you to implement them with the support of the others on the team. Otherwise, we’ll ask you to come up with new suggestions for the next meeting, and to help others with their projects.

This committee is chaired by Dr Sunny Bains, who primarily writes about emerging computing technologies, robotics, and AI. She currently writes for EE Times and teaches Tech Journalism at University College London. You can contact her directly if you’re interested in joining the committee: sunny.bains@ucl.ac.uk.