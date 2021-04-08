Mechanical Engineering Magazine, a publication of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and Engineering for Change (E4C), invite you to apply for a fellowship to immerse you in the way engineering can be used for global development and allow you to write about what you learn.

The E4C Editorial Fellowship is dedicated to cultivating science journalists with an interest in engineering and more specifically, how engineering can improve life for underserved communities around the world. Fellowships run from May to September, and participants are expected to work 20-25 hours a week. Depending on their level of experience and location, fellows will receive a stipend of US$1,500-3,000 to take part in 30 hours of learning modules and more than 400 hours of reporting.

Since 2014, E4C has awarded 86 fellowships to 72 early-career applicants in 24 countries. They have taken part in writing and editing work that has appeared as original publications in Mechanical Engineering Magazine, as well as E4C Web site and social media platforms.

Application Deadline: Monday 19 April 2021

Applicants must complete this form: https://forms.gle/8J2fpW7GHpXdvZAm6

Two references must fill out this form: https://forms.gle/6Z8L6JZPzDcsTffT9

For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D_f_YjWg62b8jokBxKQPN1035gkenCk1/view?usp=sharing

If you have any questions, contact Rob Goodier at (917) 652-2036 or editor@engineeringforchange.org.