Our programme is finalised, and there is an overview on the website. We are also pleased to announce the following sessions.

Track 1: Science Immersion

Moving Lands: what the world can learn from early warning alerts systems

While the cost of economic damage of disasters is increasing globally, human costs are going down, due especially to the development of early warning systems that have saved a huge amount of lives in the last decades. An early seismic warning developed with local technology, sound building construction codes, underwater fiber optic cables technologies to detect tsunamis, forecasting in advance tropical cyclones, and community engagement will all be discussed.

Moderator:



Patricia Luna, science journalist, Chile

Speakers:

Dr. Gerardo Suárez Reynoso, México

Nahuel Arenas, Chile

Almudena Montoliú García, Philippines

Dr Bapon Fakhruddin, New Zealand

Track 3: More Challenges to Explore

Reaching Across Borders: Strengthening Science Journalism in Latin America

Time flies! It’s been almost four years since we launched Historias Sin Fronteras at the 2019 WCSJ in Lausanne. Join us for a lively discussion of the power of cross-border science journalism.

Moderator:



Iván Carrillo, México

Speakers:

Valeria Román, Argentina

Johanna Osorio. Venezuela

Eduardo Franco Berton. Bolivia

Ximena Serrano, Colombia

Travel grants





The ABSW in the UK is offering five grants for travel, accommodation and subsistence whilst travelling, of up to £1000 each to members who would like to attend and benefit from attending the WCSJ 2023 in Medellín. For conditions and more information check the ABSW website. Entries should be submitted before 31 December.

WCSJ2019 held a Media Competition in 2019 with the intent to honour articles or media contributions inspired by the Lausanne event and offer a travel grant thanks to the Bertarelli Foundation. The competition was open to all attendees of WCSJ 2019 Lausanne.

Initially announced for the five best entries, additional funds were provided because of the successful financial outcome of the Lausanne conference, so in addition to the number of Bertarelli Foundation Media Grants, WCSJ 2019 increased the total grants.

The journalists who will attend thanks to the Bertarelli Foundation Media Grant and WCSJ2019, along with their entries, are:

The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ, www.wcsj.org) is the biggest global event on science journalism, attracting approximately 1,200 journalists covering science and medical issues, as well as international experts, scientists, and communicators, among others. The 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco (26–30 October 2017) and the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) both attracted more than 1,300 attendees. WCSJ2023 Medellín will be hosted at the extraordinary venue of the city’s Jardin Botánico de Medellín from 27-31 March 2023.