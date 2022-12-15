|As we come to the end of 2022, we wish you happy holidays and a happy new year.
Registration for WCSJ 2023 is now open, and you can take advantage of our early bird rates until 18 Jan 2023. More information and registration here.
Our programme is finalised, and there is an overview on the website. We are also pleased to announce the following sessions.
Track 1: Science Immersion
Moving Lands: what the world can learn from early warning alerts systems
While the cost of economic damage of disasters is increasing globally, human costs are going down, due especially to the development of early warning systems that have saved a huge amount of lives in the last decades. An early seismic warning developed with local technology, sound building construction codes, underwater fiber optic cables technologies to detect tsunamis, forecasting in advance tropical cyclones, and community engagement will all be discussed.
Moderator:
Patricia Luna, science journalist, Chile
Speakers:
Dr. Gerardo Suárez Reynoso, México
Nahuel Arenas, Chile
Almudena Montoliú García, Philippines
Dr Bapon Fakhruddin, New Zealand
Track 3: More Challenges to Explore
Reaching Across Borders: Strengthening Science Journalism in Latin America
Time flies! It’s been almost four years since we launched Historias Sin Fronteras at the 2019 WCSJ in Lausanne. Join us for a lively discussion of the power of cross-border science journalism.
Moderator:
Iván Carrillo, México
Speakers:
Valeria Román, Argentina
Johanna Osorio. Venezuela
Eduardo Franco Berton. Bolivia
Ximena Serrano, Colombia
Travel grants
The ABSW in the UK is offering five grants for travel, accommodation and subsistence whilst travelling, of up to £1000 each to members who would like to attend and benefit from attending the WCSJ 2023 in Medellín. For conditions and more information check the ABSW website. Entries should be submitted before 31 December.
WCSJ2019 held a Media Competition in 2019 with the intent to honour articles or media contributions inspired by the Lausanne event and offer a travel grant thanks to the Bertarelli Foundation. The competition was open to all attendees of WCSJ 2019 Lausanne.
Initially announced for the five best entries, additional funds were provided because of the successful financial outcome of the Lausanne conference, so in addition to the number of Bertarelli Foundation Media Grants, WCSJ 2019 increased the total grants.
The journalists who will attend thanks to the Bertarelli Foundation Media Grant and WCSJ2019, along with their entries, are:
- DE VRIEZE Jop, Reflections of a science journalist: is an overview study just an opinion?
- IRWIN Aisling, The Everything Mapper
- LACHOWSKI Caroline, Comment développer le journalisme scientifique en Afrique?
- PALMER Jane, The chemists policing Earth’s atmosphere for rogue pollution
- PONCHNER Debbie, Trans Ovaries and the Privilege of Growing Old
- POWELL Kendall, What electronic games can teach us
- POZNIAK Helena, Refugees and technology: on a journey of self-discovery
- ROMAN Valeria, Transgender in Latin America: Unfolded from Otherness
- SHETTY Disha, 65% Indians Exposed To Heatwaves
- SIMON Laurent, On a passé la semaine dans un endroit formidable
- BALAO Kossi Elom: Miser sur la science, c’est miser sur le futur, c’est miser sur l’avenir d’une société
- FRAMMERY Catherine, La science n’est pas un discours équilibré!
- HOUNGNIGBE Isaac, Magazine Radio Foire WCSJ2019
- VERNET Agnès, J’ai trié des terrains de baseball… et compris pourquoi l’IA ne remplacera pas les journalistes
More travel grants will be announced in 2023. Watch this space….
The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ, www.wcsj.org) is the biggest global event on science journalism, attracting approximately 1,200 journalists covering science and medical issues, as well as international experts, scientists, and communicators, among others. The 10th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2017) in San Francisco (26–30 October 2017) and the 11th World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ2019) in Lausanne (1-5 July 2019) both attracted more than 1,300 attendees. WCSJ2023 Medellín will be hosted at the extraordinary venue of the city’s Jardin Botánico de Medellín from 27-31 March 2023.