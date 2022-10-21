By Valeria Román

The global call for applicants for the ‘Social Justice Media Grants’ to attend the World

https://wfsj.org/news/world-science-forum-2022-media-for-social-justice-fellowships/

Kavli Prize Week was held in Norway from September 3 through 9 2022

https://wfsj.org/news/kavli-prize-week-was-held-in-norway-from-september-3-through-9-2022/

The WFSJ Solidarity Fund has so far supported 13 science journalists from Ukraine, Rwanda, and Malawi who are facing great difficulties.

https://wfsj.org/news/standing-together-in-solidarity/

National science journalism associations:

#UK 75th anniversary booklet: A look back on three quarters of a century of science writing

https://www.absw.org.uk/articles/75th-anniversary-booklet-a-look-back-on-three-quarters-of-a-century-of-science-writing

#Mexico

Workshop: How to cover earthquakes from a scientific perspective?

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcnyn-Mxo_0g69eGYtaTQ80dH3gk5M5APdniT5N4_ZLDtscg/viewform

#Australia

How I Wrote…A series of interviews with science journalists talking about a piece they wrote or produced

https://sjaa.org.au/resources/how-i-wrote/

#France

Seminar on ecological studies

#USA

Announcing the 2022 NASW Science in Society Journalism

https://www.nasw.org/nasw-science-writers-journalism-awards-winners-2022

#Webinar

The Story Behind Bushmeat: The Relationship Between Rising Viral Diseases and Diminishing Animals (@earthjournalism)

https://earthjournalism.net/video-highlight/the-story-behind-bushmeat-the-relationship-between-rising-viral-diseases-and

#Webinar #Monkeypox

Forum for Global Health Ethics – Monkeypox, Bioethics and the LGBTQI+ Community

(@UZH_en @pahowho)

https://uzh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UF0plEyBStaVRIdOBnaP1Q

Fellowships

The Rainforest Investigations Network is offering fellowships (@Rainforest_RJF @Rainforest_RIN @Amazon_RJF)

https://pulitzercenter.org/grants-fellowships/opportunities-journalists/postula-para-unirte-la-red-de-investigaciones

Media Workshop on Indigenous Environmental Reporting 2023 https://earthjournalism.net/opportunities/media-workshop-on-indigenous-environmental-reporting-2023

Stories by science journalists

Igapó, a floresta feita de água/ Igapó, the forest made of water

By Letincia Klein & R. Ribeiro

(@leticiamklein)

#Brazil

https://www.nationalgeographicbrasil.com/amazonia/infografico-floresta-igapo

Romania’s communist-era abortion ban harmed hundreds of thousands of children. Is history repeating itself? By Andrada Fiscutean (@AFiscutean)

#Romania

https://www.grid.news/story/global/2022/08/08/romanias-communist-era-abortion-ban-harmed-hundreds-of-thousands-of-children-is-history-repeating-itself/

Chinese social media offers powerful tool against pollution, US-led study finds

By Echo Xie

(@EchoooXie)

#China

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3196023/chinese-social-media-offers-powerful-tool-against-pollution-us

Long Covid is said to affect white middle-aged women more – but data suggests otherwise

By Tik Root (@TikRoot)

#USA

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/oct/14/long-covid-care-access

Share your best 2022 science story with us on Twitter: Tag @WFSJ