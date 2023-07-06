Join the WFSJ as we host a conversation with this year’s Letten Prize laureate, Dr. Paula Moraga! She has been honored with the Letten Prize for her innovative research focused on the early detection of epidemics and the development of global control strategies.
The conversation will take place on July 12, at 8am New York / 1pm London / 8pm Beijing, and participants will have the chance to ask questions.
Dr. Paula Moraga, an Assistant Professor at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, leads the Geospatial Statistics and Health Surveillance research group. She got her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Valencia, Spain, and has developed an international academic profile working for prestigious universities in the US, UK, Australia and Sweden.
Her research has directly shaped strategic policies in countries like Malawi, Brazil, and Australia. Additionally, she is focused on supporting the community of researchers, creating tools for data analysis and providing training to health departments mostly in low- and middle-income countries.