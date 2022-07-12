Who I am: Alexandra Nistoroiu

Where I live: Romania

What I do: Curiosity led me to become a science journalist. I wanted to better understand the world and my place in it, and to help the readers do the same.

Why science journalism: One of my favorite things is being able to pick the brains of people smarter than me: researchers, doctors, experts in their field, and learning from them. My work always allows me to get new, fresh perspectives and see the world from another point of view.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Follow your curiosity wherever it takes you.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions, there are no stupid questions.

Trust your gut. If something feels fishy in any way, do a quadruple check. As long as you do it ethically, there are no right and wrong ways to tell a story.

