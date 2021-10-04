Who I am: Patrick Kahondwa |

Where I live: Democratic Republic of Congo

What I do: I am a science journalist because as a science journalist I have a very important role to inform communities about science solutions to some problems like climate change, health, agriculture, etc. In Africa, there are Big problems. So, science journalists must publish information that can help communities to know how they live without all this problems

Why science journalism: The best thing about science journalist is that science journalist are giving information which are not giving by generalist media

Suggestions for newcomers:

Don’t worry, to be a science journalist.

You must learn every day about science journalism.

Look for new opportunities such as conferences and other events for science journalists.

