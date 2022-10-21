Who I am: Senne Starckx |

Where I live: Belgium

What I do: Science journalism combines two of my personal characteristics: curiosity and a pleasure in writing (especially reading it when it’s finished and published). Being a science journalist allows me also to learn almost everyday something new. I learn about a wide range of subjects.

Why science journalism: Science journalism brings me in touch with many interesting and curious people.

Suggestions for newcomers:

– Make sure that you specialize in at least one topic. A scientific background, a specialization, of course helps.

-You don’t write for the scientific community but for the general public. Always be aware of this.

-Always try to be original

Meet other members