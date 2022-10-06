The global call for applicants for the ‘Social Justice Media Grants’ to attend the World Science Forum in Cape Town this December has been the largest campaign ever realised by the World Federation!

With record numbers of candidates coming from all four corners of the globe, the WFSJ Secretariat is now busy processing all documents received before presenting a final list to the Selection Panel for review.

We would ask for your patience and we will begin the process of contacting successful candidates and informing the reserve list during the course of next week.

In the interim, please do not contact us but keep an eye on your emails and our Twitter feed.