The WFSJ teamed up with SciDev.Net to host a panel at the World Science Forum in Cape Town on Wednesday last week (7 December). The session, entitled No Justice Without Knowledge – Levelling the Playing Field for Science Journalism, looked at new technologies and how they are being used to tell science stories. Panelists included Lee Mwithi, Chief Editor at Africa Check, who talked about using WhatsApp to tackle misinformation, award-winning journalist Hristio Boytchev, who discussed data journalism, SciDev.Net’s Africa editor Ogechi Ekeanyanwu, who talked about podcasts, and WFSJ President Milica Momčilović, who discussed the role of the Federation.

The session was recorded on video here

Held under the theme of Science for Social Justice, the biennial forum took place for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and for the first time on African soil. The WSF featured a packed programme that included 28 thematic sessions, which explored how science could improve lives for all in the 21st century.