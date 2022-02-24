The Land Portal Foundation and Solutions Journalism Network invite you to discover a new way of reporting about environmental issues and pitching solution stories.

The Land Portal Foundation, a Netherlands-based organization that promotes access to land governance information, is based on the concept that this information is essential to good governance and securing the rights of landless and vulnerable people.

The Solutions Journalism Network is leading a global shift in journalism, focused on what the news misses most often: how people are trying to solve problems and what we can learn from their successes or failures.

The Land Portal is collaborating with Nieves Zúñiga, journalist and 2022 LEDE Fellow at the Solutions Journalism Network, on a year-long project in which six journalists around the world will be publishing works about land and the environment using the solutions journalism approach. The project aims to facilitate training, dialogue, story production and dissemination on solutions repairing environmental damage and improving land governance.

Presentations: Nieves Zúñiga – Introduction and Moderation

Alfredo Casares – Solutions Journalism: How to Tell the Whole Story

Swati Sanyal Tarafdar – Reporting on Land Solutions: Threading the Hows and the Why

Mavic Conde – Agroecology and Land Rights: Solutions on two sides of the same coin

Romy Sato – Guide to Land Portal Resources for Journalists and Researchers

When

9 March 2022

8 AM EST / 2 PM CET / 4 PM EAT / 6:30 PM IST / 9 PM PHT