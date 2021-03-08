Applications are now open for the 2021 EurekAlert! Fellowships for International Science Reporters. Early-career science and health journalists from China, India, the Balkan region, majority-Arab states in the Middle East, and Central and South America are invited to apply. Winners of the 2021 Fellowship will receive travel and accommodation support at a future AAAS Annual Meeting, since the 2021 meeting is completely online. One winner from each region will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Learn more.

Established in 2004 to foster science journalism in the Global South, the EurekAlert! Fellowship program has served science reporters from around the world at the beginning of their career.

AAAS is the world’s largest general scientific organization and publisher of the Science family of journals. EurekAlert! is an editorially independent, nonpro”t science news release distribution platform operated by AAAS.

The AAAS Annual Meeting is the largest general scienti”c meeting in the world and consistently draws up to 9,000 scientists, public information officers, journalists, policymakers, and members of the public. The 2021 meeting theme is “Understanding Dynamic Ecosystems,” featuring scienti”c sessions, plenary and topical lectures, specialized workshops, e-posters, and various other opportunities for engagement. This year’s meeting will be held online February 8-11, 2021, to ensure the safety of all attendees during the global pandemic. Learn more about the AAAS Annual Meeting.

The 2021 Fellowship is open to science and health reporters and freelancers with five years or less of professional journalism experience and who have not previously received the EurekAlert! Fellowship. Applicants must submit samples of published reporting, a brief essay, and a recommendation letter from an editor or a senior journalist. All applicants must also meet EurekAlert!’s reporter-registrant eligibility criteria and provide press credentials or proof of employment at an accredited news outlet.

The Fellowship covers travel and accommodation to a future in-person AAAS Annual Meeting of their choice in the next five years, and winners will be credentialed for newsroom access at the Meeting. To apply, visit www.eurekalert.org/fellows. Applications close March 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. US Eastern Time. Apply Now.