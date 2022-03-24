A special issue of the journal Global Health Action will honour the memory of Peter Byass, who passed away in 2020. Byass, who was a Professor of Global Health at Umeå University, and Honorary Professor at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, and at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, was a major advocate and practitioner of using health and demographic surveillance systems to understand major disruptions that affect large populations.

His contributions in this field will be reflected in eight Global Health Action articles that focus on the capture and use of data in low-and-middle-income countries, an undertaking that dominated his 30-year career. This special issue will be launched in a webinar hosted by Umeå University, which takes place on Tuesday 5 April from 0930-1230 CET.

The event will include an opening tribute by World Health Organization Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Umeå Epidemiology and Global Health Professor Stig Wall. The lead authors of the eight articles will present summaries of their work, along with facilitated Q&A sessions, which will allow journalists with an interest in global health to learn more about the diverse topics that played a defining role in the professional life of Peter Byass.

To sign up for this webinar, go here: https://umu.zoom.us/webinar/register/6316473380719/WN_rvfHfPfsTA6bR-ZgR67fCg