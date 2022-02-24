Mechanical Engineering Magazine, a publication of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and Engineering for Change (E4C), invite you to apply for a fellowship to immerse you in the way engineering can be used for global development and allow you to write about what you learn.

The E4C Editorial Fellowship is dedicated to cultivating science journalists with an interest in engineering and more specifically, how engineering can improve life for underserved communities around the world. Fellows will write original news and analytical articles about issues in engineering for global development that will be published in print in ME Magazine and online at https://www.engineeringforchange.org/ Working remotely from May to September, these fellowships offer the opportunity to obtain 400+ hours of reporting experience, 30 hours of online networking experience, and 30 hours of dedicated learning modules. Pay will be based on regional cost of living plus a minimum wage of $15/hour.

Since 2014, E4C has awarded more some 90 fellowships to 72 early-career applicants in 24 countries. They have taken part in writing and editing work that has appeared as original publications in Mechanical Engineering Magazine, as well as E4C Web site and social media platforms.

Fellows are selected based on their editorial and sector experience, specialization and references. For more information about our Research Fellowship program please visit: https://www.engineeringforchange.org/e4c-fellowship/ Each application must also be accompanies by two reference, which can be submitted at https://forms.gle/3cvGNA67str1J5bu7 For more information, contact Rob Goodier, at editor@engineeringforchange.org

Application Deadline: Monday 21 March 2022