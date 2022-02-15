Where I live: Italy
What I do: This job has been for me a convenient way to link my interest in science as a human enterprise and my passion for humanities and writing. As it often happens in life, chance and encounters also played a role.
Why science journalism: It is the chance to jump from one interest and one curiosity to another, meet interesting people, and be paid to do that.
Suggestions for newcomers:
- Consider that you are a journalist first, then a science journalist
Read what others have written before you
Study history and philosophy of science too.