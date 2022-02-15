Who I am: Chiara Palmerini |

Where I live: Italy

What I do: This job has been for me a convenient way to link my interest in science as a human enterprise and my passion for humanities and writing. As it often happens in life, chance and encounters also played a role.

Why science journalism: It is the chance to jump from one interest and one curiosity to another, meet interesting people, and be paid to do that.

Suggestions for newcomers:

Consider that you are a journalist first, then a science journalist

Read what others have written before you

Study history and philosophy of science too.

