Experienced working journalists in the regions of the Balkans, Middle East, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf are invited to attend an international e-learning course, “Reporting on Climate Change”. This program is part of an ongoing initiative by Conférence Permanente de l’Audiovisuel Méditerranéen (COPEAM), a non-profit organization based in Rome that promotes dialogue and cultural integration in the Mediterranean by bringing together members of the media and other organizations.

The course content will focus on the implications of climate change, especially as they affect sustainable development within this region. More specifically, a key goal is to strengthen journalists’ skills in this field by providing an overview of the international legal framework that is driving negotiations currently being conducted within the United Nations. The curriculum — including modules devoted to the challenges posed by climate change, effective reporting on these challenges, and relevant case studies — consists of 10 video lessons developed by COPEAM staff. This material will be available in English and Arabic.

With the support of the European Investment Bank, the program is being provided free of charge through an Italian on-line institution, the International Telematic University UNINETTUNO, which will provide attendees with a final certification of their participation. However, places are limited and interested journalists must send a CV to Micol Pancaldi or Serena Laruffa by 30 April 2021.