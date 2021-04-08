Emerging journalists from Canada and the Nordic Region (Demark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Åland) can spend the next year studying some of the major environmental threats facing the boreal world. As part of a year-long initiative to foster cultural exchanges between these regions, recipients of the Nordic-Canadian Fellowship in Environmental Journalism will participate in journalism boot camps, conduct reporting trips, and contribute to Nordic Bridges, a multidisciplinary showcase of contemporary art, culture, and ideas taking place throughout 2022.

The fellowship is open to journalists aged 18–25 who are working in all media — publishing, videography, photography, and podcasting. Apply here by Friday 23 April: https://form.jotform.com/210354767770258

Nordic Bridges, a Joint Nordic Cultural Initiative led by Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre, is a year-long initiative taking place from coast to coast to coast in Canada that aims to foster cultural exchanges between Canada and the Nordic Region. Building on the shared values of creativity, innovation, accessibility, resilience and sustainability, the programming will include the performing arts (dance, theatre, circus and music), visual and digital arts, craft and design, literature, film, and culinary arts. The goal is to generate dialogue between Canada and the Nordic Region on culture’s role in the creation and promotion of sustainable societies, increasing awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, especially the environment, inclusivity, innovation, and accessibility.